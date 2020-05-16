Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,430 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $194.75. 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.