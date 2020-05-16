Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,817 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

