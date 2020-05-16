Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 20,968 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

