Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 27,608 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.95. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

