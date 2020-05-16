Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $36.16 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,636 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

