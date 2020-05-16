Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,841 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Shares of MA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.15. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

