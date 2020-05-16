Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 6,581 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $128.22. 1,113,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

