U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.68. 12,085,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

