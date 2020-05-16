UBS Group Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $221.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.10.

NYSE GPN traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

