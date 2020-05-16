UBS Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $221.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

NYSE GPN traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,441,000 after purchasing an additional 569,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit