UBS Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $221.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

NYSE GPN traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,441,000 after purchasing an additional 569,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

