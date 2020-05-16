Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $5.50. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,347 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 538.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

