Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $50,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $24,461,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. 5,001,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

