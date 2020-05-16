United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €35.00 ($40.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

