Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

