Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.24. 1,098,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

