Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average is $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

