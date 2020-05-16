Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

In related news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $9.59. 1,580,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

