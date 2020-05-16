W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.80.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 19,246.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 77.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.79. The company had a trading volume of 435,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.