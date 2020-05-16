Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,369,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

