Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,087,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

