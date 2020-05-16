Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 51,373,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.