William H. Moody Purchases 2,000 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director William H. Moody purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $12,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEOS shares. TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

