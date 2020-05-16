Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 590.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,948 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 4.68% of Winmark worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Winmark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Winmark by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WINA. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,083.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

