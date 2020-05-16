Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

ETR:WDI traded down €6.35 ($7.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €77.00 ($89.53). 6,493,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit