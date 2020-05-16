Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

ETR:WDI traded down €6.35 ($7.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €77.00 ($89.53). 6,493,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

