Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lessened by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,852,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 3,846,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,199. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

