Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $279,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 983,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,878. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

