Zacks: Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.11). Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBM shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE FBM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 415,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 674,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

