Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $71.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.99 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $267.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.55 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.28 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $324.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. William Blair started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

