Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. 10,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 million and a P/E ratio of -12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.