Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($7.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HEPA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,876. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

