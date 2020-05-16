Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.41. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $544,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.17. 28,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

