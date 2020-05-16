Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Genpact reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Genpact by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Genpact by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.