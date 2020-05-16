Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $7.00. Zambeef Products shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 503,355 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.34.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

