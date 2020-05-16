Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Zoetis by 767.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.49. 2,914,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.