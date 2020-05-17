$0.24 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,205. The company has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit