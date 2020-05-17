$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.14. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 224,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.