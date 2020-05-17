$0.32 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,326,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 532,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,593. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

