$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,010. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.