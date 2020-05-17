$0.72 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.53. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,106,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

