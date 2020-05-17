-$1.02 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.58). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $33,813,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 2,601,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,434. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.