$1.13 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

