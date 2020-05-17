11,500 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.78. 3,726,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.