150 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.26.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.83 and a 200-day moving average of $418.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $581.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

