$17.72 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to report $17.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.12 billion. IBM posted sales of $19.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $72.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $76.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,537. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

