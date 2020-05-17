$189.53 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $189.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.60 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $91.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $782.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $873.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $772.15 million, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $868.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

VCTR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,951. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

