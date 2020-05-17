3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Guardian Investment Management

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

