$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.11 and the lowest is $2.95. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $13.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. 584,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.01. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $187.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

