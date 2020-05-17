$56.24 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $56.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.68 million to $56.70 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $53.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $241.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $252.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.63 million, with estimates ranging from $238.84 million to $267.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 438.19%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 456,921 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 913,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

