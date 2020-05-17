$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

