$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.39 billion and the highest is $8.70 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $33.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.82 billion to $37.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.87. 2,864,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

